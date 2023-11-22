Raxio launches new flagship data centre in Ethiopia

Located in the heart of Ethiopia’s economic region Raxio’s newest Tier III certified, data centre will address the growing needs of a growing business and public sector for dependable, always-on IT solutions.

“The launch of our flagship facility in Addis Ababa represents a major milestone in our journey at Raxio, and for our country,” said Bewket Taffere, general manager of Raxio Data Centre in Ethiopia.

“We anticipate that this facility will be a catalyst for increased economic development in Ethiopia, supporting local businesses and government agencies, as well as attracting regional and international service and content providers into Ethiopia.”

The facility offers secure colocation space for up to 800 racks delivering up to 3MW of IT power, providing a robust, fully redundant environment for housing mission-critical IT infrastructure with 24/7 availability.

“The launch of a new facility is always culmination of a long and, at times arduous, journey – a journey of dedication, hard work and bringing all our collective expertise at Raxio to bear,” added Robert Mullins, CEO of Raxio Group.

“We are extremely proud to deliver such unique, first-of-its kind vital infrastructure to Ethiopia and are convinced that it will support Ethiopia’s ambitious goals for its continued digital transformation and digital inclusion initiatives.”

As a carrier-neutral data centre, Raxio Ethiopia will become one of Ethiopia’s hubs of connectivity creating an ecosystem where local and international carriers will be able to interconnect and exchange traffic. Customers will also benefit from the choice of providers and are protected from connectivity cuts.

The launch of Raxio’s data centre in Ethiopia aligns with the Ministry of Innovation and Technology (MInT) Digital Ethiopia 2025 initiative and the Ministry’s core priorities.

“This is hugely exciting time for us as a company. After our launch in Uganda two years ago, Raxio Ethiopia is the first in a series of facilities we will be opening between now and the end of the first half 2024, with our facilities in Mozambique, Ivory Coast and Democratic Republic of the Congo next in line,” added Mullins.

“With these facilities and more to follow later in 2024 and early 2025, we are continuing to execute on our promise of delivering world-class data centre infrastructure across underserved markets in Africa.”

The facility is also equipped with technologies that maximum operational effectiveness but also deliver environmental efficiencies. Raxio’s design and equipment choices are adapted to local environmental and climatic conditions, allowing Raxio’s facility in Ethiopia to reach optimal PUE ratios.