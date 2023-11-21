Colt DCS unveils third Frankfurt hyperscale data centre

The new facility comes as Germany's position as a digital business hub increased with the need for greater infrastructure for seamless internet traffic across Europe. As a result, Colt DCS has chosen to continue to invest in the Frankfurt market in order meet this growing customer demand.

The new Frankfurt hyperscale data centre is situated close to Colt DCS's existing Frankfurt data centre, offering onward connectivity to the Rhine-Main region and access to Frankfurt's financial district.

Designed for an unnamed cloud service provider, the facility will deliver 32.4MW of IT power capacity, ensuring exceptional data storage capabilities and scalability for the tenant's IT infrastructure.

"We understand the imperative to provide digital businesses in Germany with the data storage and scalability they need to serve their customers optimally. Our proven track record and extensive experience in constructing and operating data centres in Frankfurt has allowed us to optimise efficiency, reliability, and data security for our partners and customers,” said Richard Wellbrock, vice president of real estate at Colt DCS.

“Germany's robust digital infrastructure, supported by a dependable power grid and sophisticated telecommunications network, reinforces our commitment to delivering unparalleled services in the market. Colt DCS remains steadfast in its mission to develop strategically located data centre sites that cater to our customers' needs, establishing us as the industry's most trusted and customer-centric data centre operator."

The facility also features direct access to internet exchange provider DE-CIX, as well as multiple dark fibre providers. In addition, the Frankfurt data centre will maintain its status as a neutral facility, with multiple points of entry and alternative carrier routing.

The company is also procuring 100% renewable energy to power the new hyperscale Tier-3 data centre. The facility will offer round-the-clock local language customer support and is set to achieve ISO 27001 certification post-phase delivery.

Additionally, the new facility is future-proofed to accommodate liquid cooling and high-density racks layouts, with flexibility to deliver hybrid solutions based on the customer use case.