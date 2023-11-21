Wireless Logic allows permanent roaming in Brazil

Using its partnerships with around 200 mobile network operators (MNOs), Wireless Logic offers eSIM solutions that seek to overcome regulated roaming restrictions for organisations with multi-country IoT deployments.

“Navigating the complexities of SIM and device management across diverse networks can be overwhelming for businesses seeking international expansion,” said Oliver Tucker, founder, and CEO of Wireless Logic.

“We are eliminating these barriers with our unique 'network of networks' approach. By liaising directly with MNOs on behalf of our customers, we empower businesses to focus on their core operations while the intricacies of permanent roaming are expertly managed.”

Permanent roaming, or using cellular connectivity across different geographical locations, is required for IoT devices across a number of industries, including logistics, remote monitoring and agriculture.

While many countries allow this practice without constraints, Brazil is one of the countries where permanent roaming is banned, alongside the UAE, India, China, Egypt, Nigeria, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia. Local MNOs in the USA, Canada and Australia also restrict permanent roaming.

“By addressing regulated roaming restrictions in ten key markets, our customers now have the freedom to expand their IoT deployments without limitations,” Tucker continued.

Unlike traditional SIMs, eSIMs allow multiple profiles to be stored on SIM and selected automatically based on business logic. Profiles can be pre-loaded during production or deployed over the air.

This means that the IoT devices can switch between different MNOs remotely, and a new SIM card is not required.

Wireless Logic said this approach minimises manufacturing and operational complexities and reduces the amount of inventory an organisation needs to run its IoT network.

Wireless logic claims to have already deployed millions of eSIM’s worldwide while running a private network infrastructure that includes 15 strategically positioned data centres.

This allows Wireless Logic to offer data management solutions, specifically for applications with low latency requirements and regions where data sovereignty is important.