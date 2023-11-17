NVIDIA and Amdocs unveil custom generative AI for telcos

According to IDC, the telecoms industry is valued at approximately US$1.7 trillion globally at the same time the total amount of data transacted globally is forecast to grow to more than 180 zettabytes by 2025. To meet this demand telcos are turning to generative AI.

NVIDIA announced an AI foundry service, a suite of NVIDIA AI Foundation Models, NVIDIA NeMo framework and tools, and NVIDIA DGX Cloud AI supercomputing as well as services, giving enterprises an end-to-end solution for creating custom generative AI models.

Using the AI foundry service, Amdocs will optimise enterprise-grade LLMs for the telco and media industries to efficiently deploy generative AI use cases across their businesses. The LLMs will run on NVIDIA accelerated computing as part of the Amdocs amAIz framework.

The collaboration builds on the previously announced Amdocs-Microsoft partnership, enabling service providers to adopt these applications in secure, trusted environments, including on premises and in the cloud.

By training models on proprietary data, telcos can deliver tailored solutions that produce more accurate results for their use cases.

To simplify the development, tuning and deployment of such custom models, Amdocs is integrating the new NVIDIA AI foundry service.

Capabilities include guardrail features such as service providers can enhance performance, optimise resource utilisation and flexibly scale to meet future needs.

In addition, NVIDIA and Amdocs are exploring several generative AI use cases to simplify and improve operations by providing secure, cost-effective, and high-performance generative AI capabilities.

Initial use cases include customer care, including accelerating resolution of customer inquiries by drawing information from across company data.

While across network operations, the companies are exploring ways to generate solutions to address configuration, coverage or performance issues in real time.