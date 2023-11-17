HGC, IGC and AMS-IX welcome initial 11 members to AMS-IX Bangkok

“We would like to express our deep gratitude to these initial members for their continued support and trust in AMS-IX Bangkok as their interconnection platform in GMS,” said Chirawat Mahawat, vice president of the Greater Mekong Subregion of HGC.

“We believe that this neutral platform will help promote efficient bi-lateral and public peering. AMS-IX Bangkok access point will be available through 7 major data centres via DC platform in Bangkok at the beginning of 2024, we believe it could further strengthen and improve the Internet Exchange Point community in the region.

The 11 undisclosed members are from a variety of companies ranging from hyperscalers, Content delivery networks, over the top providers, Internet service providers, cloud service providers, colocation providers and software vendors.

“Bangkok is quickly developing into an international Internet hub and the growth of the platform reflects this. With utmost gratitude, I express my heartfelt appreciation to welcome all our new peers at the platform in Bangkok,” said Onno Bos, international partnership director of AMS-IX.

As a result, AMS-IX Bangkok customers can meet their high demand for quality connectivity, better redundancy, lower latency as well as lower operation costs. Bangkok is an international hub for exchanging Internet traffic and serves as a gateway to the Greater Mekong Subregion

“The peering platform matches with the digital eco-system growth in the region and encourages content exchange locally. IGC, as a local infrastructure partner, is proud to participate in this - to build Bangkok as a vital digital hub,” added Pichit Satapattayanont, chief executive officer of IGC.