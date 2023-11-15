WIOCC launches latest venture

Launched at AfricaCom, OATS (Open Access Technical Services) enables carriers, operators, hyperscalers, major enterprises and governments to outsource the building, management, operation and support of their digital network and infrastructure in Africa.

Chris Wood, CEO of WIOCC said: “The creation of OATS is a natural extension of our client-focused philosophy of providing an integrated suite of services to enable and drive economic growth in Africa.

“OATS leverages the WIOCC Group’s assets, resources and expertise, both within Africa and further afield, to offer clients a range of services they can use to grow their operations how, where and when they want across the continent.”

From network equipment logistics and managed capacity termination, a release from WIOCC said the company can field services, dark fibre and spectrum management, and network operations centre management.

OATS VP Jason Tutty added: “With our experience and expertise, OATS offers a multitude of technical services to meet the unique requirements of businesses in all locations, and you do not need to be an existing client of WIOCC or Open Access Data Centres.”