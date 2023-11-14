Lancom picks Exa as fibre infrastructure provider

Expanding its presence, Exa is now live in Lancom’s Balkan Gate data centre (DC), the largest carrier neutral date centre in Northern Greece located in Thessaloniki.

The strategic location borders Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Albania and Turkey with links to Italy and the Middle East, Africa and beyond.

Greece is fast becoming a hotspot for connectivity with its strategic location in the Mediterranean and its network junction to multiple subsea cable systems, attracting international appeal.

Nicholas Collins, chief commercial officer at Exa Infrastructure said: “Our strategic partnership with Lancom is another step into delivering our vision and growth plans for the Mediterranean region, further enhancing connectivity and diversification in Greece and across Europe.

EXA are focussed and committed to building the infrastructure needed to support the increasing demand for international bandwidth. Our combined forces will create an important digital connectivity hub to enable our customers ambitions to scale and grow.”

The partnership, Exa adds, promises to bring a new era of connectivity to the region, providing businesses with faster and more reliable network infrastructure services.

“Exa Infrastructure and Lancom are shaping a robust digital future for the region, with Exa’s dedication and expertise playing a pivotal role in turning our vision into reality,” said George Nolis, CEO of Lancom.

“This collaboration forges direct pathways to Europe's most critical Internet Exchanges – a move that will catalyse an era of enhanced digital services and internet reliability across South and Eastern Europe.

“We eagerly anticipate the opportunities this partnership will unlock and look forward to our continued success and growth alongside Exa Infrastructure.”