Vodafone teams with Accenture to boost shared operations

The partnership will build on Vodafone’s shared services unit, Vodafone Intelligent Solutions to create a scaled, commercially driven and more efficient organisation.

Under this model, Vodafone says it will retain majority interest, management control and sourcing decisions.

The unit will use Accenture’s technology and transformation services such as its digital solutions and platforms and deep AI expertise.

It will also tap into Accenture’s learning capabilities to create new skilling and career paths for its people.

Accenture will invest somewhere around €150m for a minority stake in the partnership.

“Today’s announcement is a significant development for Vodafone as we change and simplify the way we work to better serve our customers and drive growth,” said Margherita Della Valle, Group CEO, Vodafone.

“The partnership with Accenture opens up new opportunities for our company and our people.

“We’re excited about the potential of our new commercial shared services organisation and the potential to serve not only Vodafone’s own markets but our telco partners across the industry.”

The partnership will build on over a decade of high-performance expansion and will empower Vodafone’s transformation by creating a more agile and efficient organisation that will enable its strategy to focus on customers, simplicity and growth.

Vodafone and Accenture have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and the partnership is subject to completion of the definitive agreements which are expected to be completed in the Spring of 2024.