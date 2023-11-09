TalkTalk teams with Zoom to deliver collaboration platform to the Channel

The relationship demonstrates the brand’s commitment to expanding the Zoom portfolio to the UK Channel, TalkTalk said in a release.

The company will offer a suite of Zoom products that are designed to enhance its partners’ communication portfolios.

Key products will include Zoom Phone – a feature-rich cloud phone solution for businesses, with six million global users and Zoom Contact Center – an omnichannel solution that is optimised for video and integrated into the platform.

The portfolio includes AI capabilities and expands to other value-added services, including whiteboards, webinars, events and analytics.

“We are pleased to be working with Zoom. As a global brand, they have clearly demonstrated their commitment to shaping the future of communications and collaboration through their constant innovation and investments,” said Tom O’Hagan, managing director of TalkTalk Wholesale Services.

“In the last quarter alone, they released over 500 new features, including the recent launch of Zoom AI Companion. The addition of Zoom’s product suite reflects our intention to become the wholesale platform of choice, enabling the Channel to better serve its business customers.”

The integrated services combine to create an intuitive all-in-one platform that is fully enabled for video, voice and online workspaces.

The entire platform is managed through the Zoom Administrator Portal and Dashboard.

The addition of Zoom’s portfolio to TalkTalk’s existing connectivity offerings is set to bring more commercially competitive propositions for the Channel, TalkTalk says.