DE-CIX unveils two new Internet Exchanges in Mexico City and Queretaro

The two new Internet Exchanges in Mexico City and Queretaro will provide a data centre and carrier neutral interconnection platform for Internet service providers, content and carrier networks, cloud service providers, and enterprises in the country.

DE-CIX Mexico City and DE-CIX Queretaro will initially be hosted in the data centres of KIO, with one data centre in Queretaro (KIO QRO1), and three sites (KIO MEX2, MEX4, and MEX5) in Mexico City. There are plans to expand to further data centres in the near future.

“DE-CIX is committed to unleashing the potential of the digital economy in Mexico by providing better performance and user experience of content and applications, and affordable and high-quality Internet access for enterprises and individuals. The millions of users in Mexico deserve digital services of state-of-the-art quality. This requires the best infrastructure possible, interconnected in low latency and localising content, clouds, and applications as close as possible to the end users, for both private and business purposes,” said Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX.

“On top, Mexico currently still lacks a strong neutral Internet Exchange and harmonised interconnection ecosystem. Data exchange for Mexico should take place in Mexico. For these reasons DE-CIX is ready to serve the growing demand for interconnection in Mexico with not only peering but also modern enterprise-grade interconnection services, such as cloud connectivity and direct access to cloud-based applications.”

DE-CIX Mexico will also be directly connected to DE-CIX’s interconnection ecosystem including DE-CIX Dallas as well as DE-CIX’s North American and global ecosystem.

The company already has commitments from local networks and global cloud service providers for the new DE-CIX IXs in Mexico adding to the existing Mexican networks already connected to the DE-CIX interconnection ecosystem in the US.