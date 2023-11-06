Three UK signs Amdocs expansion agreement worth millions
Saf Malik
November 06, 2023 10:51 AM
Three UK has broadened its agreement with Amdocs to consolidate its IT systems under a single supplier.

The multi-million-pound deal is an extension of the existing relationship between the two and follows Amdocs’ recent IT transformation.

“I am pleased that we have broadened our agreement with Amdocs to consolidate our IT support under a single supplier,” David Hennessy, chief technology officer at Three UK said.

“This will enhance reliability and stability for customers, helping provide better connectivity, every day, to every customer. I’d like to thank our incumbent partners for their great support and performance over many years.” 

In a release, the firms said that the partnership increases reliability and offers greater accountability and swifter issue resolution, while also providing better connectivity.

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group president of technology and head of strategy at Amdocs, said: “As Three UK’s trusted collaborator, we're excited to contribute to the simplification of their IT operations, covering the entire spectrum of applications, infrastructure, and architecture.

“This agreement underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence, and we look forward to refining customer experiences, bringing new value and shaping the future of IT services alongside Three UK.”

