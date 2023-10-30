KKR to make $400 million Investment in OMS Group

Global investment company KKR, is parent company of OMS Group, a subsea cable company and the news marks KKR’s latest digital infrastructure investment in Southeast Asia.

“Our tailored solution for OMS Group also creates strong adjacencies with KKR’s recent digital infrastructure investments and builds on long-term secular tailwinds in the region, including increased data consumption, enterprise cloud needs, a focus on digitalisation by governments, and a booming digital economy,” said Projesh Banerjea (pictured), director of infrastructure at KKR.

“We look forward to sharing our global network and infrastructure expertise to take OMS Group to its next stage of growth.”

OMS Group is a provider of integrated solutions for subsea telecoms cable services, including installation and maintenance projects.

KKR’s investment will enable OMS Group to accelerate its growth through the expansion its subsea cable ship fleet and capabilities as well as the investment into cable landing stations and subsea cable routes.

“OMS Group and KKR share the same vision and appreciation of the critical data infrastructure OMS Group builds and maintain for its clients,” added Datuk Soon Foo Lim, chairman of OMS Group.

“We look forward to working with David Luboff, Projesh Banerjea and the world-class KKR team in advancing OMS Group’s growth plans.”

KKR is making this investment from its Asia infrastructure strategy and adds to KKR’s track record of investing in digital infrastructure regionally and globally. The transaction due to be completed by Q1 of 2024.

“KKR’s investment in OMS Group underscores the value of OMS Group’s capabilities, which provides immense economic value to communities, corporations, and countries around the world by constructing and maintaining critical subsea data infrastructure,” said Ronnie Lim, group CEO, OMS Group.

“Together with KKR’s strong track record in supporting and investing in data infrastructure assets and its platform-building expertise, OMS Group is in a stronger position to support its clients to build and maintain greater global connectivity.”