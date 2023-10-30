Airtel Africa, Digital Realty, Huawei, Indosat and stc published Q3 FY23 results

Airtel Africa

The company reported that revenues in constant currency (Nigerian naira) grew by 19.7%, with reported currency (USD) revenues up by 2.3% to $2,623 million.

Across the Group mobile services revenue grew by 18.3% in Nigerian naira, driven by voice revenue growth of 11.5% and data revenue growth of 28.1%. While mobile money revenue grew by 30.9% in Nigerian nairas.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 21.2% in Nigerian naira, and 3.7% in reported currency to $1,302 million.

“I am pleased to report a strong operating performance for the Group despite foreign exchange headwinds in many of our markets and specifically in Nigeria,” said Olusegun Ogunsanya, group chief executive officer at Airtel Africa.

“The resilient growth in voice, data and mobile money usage levels reflects the inherent demand for these essential services across our footprint, and our six-pillar ‘win-with’ strategy continues to ensure we capture this growth opportunity by expanding our customer base and providing the platform to enable increased usage across the network.”

Digital Realty

Digital Realty reported revenues of USD$1.4 billion for the period, a 3% increase from Q2 FY23 and an 18% increase from the same quarter year-on-year.

Net income came in at $746 million generating $2.33 per diluted share for its shareholders, compared to $0.37 per diluted share in Q2 FY23 and $0.75 per diluted share in the same quarter in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA of $686 million, a 2% decrease from Q2 FY23 and 11% increase compared to the same quarter in 2022.

"Digital Realty's third quarter results demonstrate strong and broad-based demand across our product spectrum. We posted record leasing in the 0-1 megawatt plus interconnection category and robust leasing in the greater-than-a-megawatt category," said Andy Power, president and CEO at Digital Realty.

"Accelerating Same-Capital cash NOI growth combined with strong progress on our funding plan have enabled the company to de-lever while reinvesting to meet the needs of our customers."

Huawei

Huawei reported revenues of CNY456.6 billion ($62.4 billion) in revenue, with a year-on-year increase of 2.4% and a net profit margin of 16.0%.

"The company's performance is in line with forecast," said Ken Hu, rotating chairman at Huawei.

"I'd like to thank our customers and partners for their ongoing trust and support. Moving forward, we will continue to increase our investment in R&D to make the most of our business portfolio and take the competitiveness of our products and services to new heights. As always, our goal is to create greater value for our customers, partners, and society."

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison

Total revenue for the period ending 30 September 2023, increased 8.5% year-on-year to USD2.4 billion for Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison.

Net profit reached for the period reached USD179.5 million, while EBITDA increased 24% year-on-year to USD1.1 billion resulting in EBITDA margin that increased 5.8% year-on-year to 46.6%.

“We are pleased to record robust financial and operation performance during 9M23, including delivering an eleventh consecutive quarter of positive net profit,” said Vikram Sinha, president director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison.

“Our performance has been driven by our commitment to excellence, a meticulously planned go-to-market strategy, and our unwavering focus on delivering a marvelous experience for customers. Indosat’s scale and performance are enabling us to make real strides forward in delivering on our larger purpose to connect and empower the people of Indonesia by accelerating the nation’s digital transformation.”

stc

stc experienced a strong Q3 FY23 with revenues for the period reached SAR 54,612 million ($14.5 billion), an increaseof 9.10% as compared to the same period in 2022.

Gross profit for period of 2023 reached SAR 28,875 million ($7.6 billion), an increase of 1.80% as compared to the same period in 2022.

Earnings before interest, taxes, zakat, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached SAR 19,116 million ($5 billion), a decrease of 2.35% compared to the same period in 2022.

Lastly, net profit for period totalled SAR 11,021 million ($2.9 billion), an increase of 17.08% compared to the same quarter in 2022.

Stc will give distribute SAR 0.40 per share ($0.11) totalling SAR 1,993.80 million ($506 million) in cash dividends to the shareholders for the 3rd quarter of 2023.

According to Olayan Alwetaid, group CEO at stc, the group’s results and performance were ‘excellent and in line with our expectations, which were achieved as a result of the group’s commitment to its Dare 2.0 strategy and its operational and financial plans’.