stc group Tonomus ink agreement for LEO satellite capacity in KSA

The newly signed agreement will give stc group access to LEO satellite capacity from Tonomus and enable the company to offer broadband internet and data services across Saudi Arabia.

“The acquisition of LEO satellite network capacity by stc group corresponds with TONOMUS’ vision for a more connected, inclusive and prosperous Saudi Arabia. We see stc group as an ideal partner to extend coverage in the region and help us realize this vision,” said Scott Gegenheimer, president of infrastructure, Tonomus.

“The agreement between our two companies will facilitate the provision of rapid and reliable connectivity to transform businesses and the lives of communities, while empowering NEOM’s groundbreaking ecosystem of cognitive technologies that we are developing at TONOMUS.”

The collaboration between Tonomus and stc group will enable the provision of fibre-like internet access to residents of rural and remote areas, cilitating an enhanced and seamless online experience.

Tonomus’ agreement with stc group will bolster Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation through strong collaboration with local infrastructure and service providers, as well as lay the foundation for broad participation in the digital ecosystem as a platform for scalability, innovation and availability for all government and business sectors.

“stc is committed to lead in the ICT and digital transformation in the region. Our contract with Tonomus is a major milestone that will enable us to offer high-speed, low-latency satellite internet and data services to customers in crucial industries,” said Riyadh Muawad, GCBO, stc group.

“This will help bridge the digital divide in remote areas and communities, benefitting government sectors and businesses. We are proud to partner with Tonomus and contribute to the country's digital ecosystem.”