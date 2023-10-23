Ooredoo Group and GCC telcos align on regional sustainability goals

Signed by seven telcos during Mobile World Congress 2022, the GCC ESG Telecommunications Alliance memorandum of understanding (MoU) has initiated a knowledge exchange and transformative journey to drive sustainability across GCC telcos.

“At Ooredoo, we are committed to the UN SDGs and to the highest standards of environmental protection. As an industry leader, we are working hard to minimise our ecological footprint and create an all-round healthier world,” Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, managing director and group CEO, Ooredoo.

“Our digital products aim to assist customers in reducing their impact on the environment while still being able to receive the services that matter most to them. We promise to deliver not only on our customers’ aspirations, but also work towards building a sustainable legacy.”

The MoU creates a united regional front to reduce carbon footprints across operations and all the interconnected activities involved in the production and distribution of telco services. This includes reducing emissions across the entire value chain.

“ESG and sustainability have always been a core part of Ooredoo's DNA and corporate culture. In line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, we have worked closely with our partners to ensure a diversified, sustainable legacy for generations to come,” added Abdulla Ahmad Al Zaman, group chief financial officer, Ooredoo.

“Our mission is to enrich the digital lives of the communities we serve, leading by example in promoting diversity, equality, and inclusion. The collaborative effort by GCC telcos represents a significant stride towards positioning the region to address any forthcoming sustainability challenges and regulatory requirements.”

Under the two-year MoU, the signatories are to collaborate in a few key areas, including advancing sustainability by forging partnerships that contribute positively to environmental, social, and economic values. These efforts aim to mitigate any negative impacts on local communities where the telcos operate.