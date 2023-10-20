GCX partners with Sonata Software for transformation of its enterprise operations

Sonata's investments in cloud, data and generative AI technologies made it the partner of choice for GCX as they start the multi-year business transformation of its enterprise operations, systems and business intelligence systems.

"Our primary focus in this endeavour is delivering operational excellence to help GCX deliver on its strategic objectives,” said Samir Dhir, managing director and CEO at Sonata Software.

“Our capabilities and investments in cloud, data and AI will be at the core to deliver the next leg of transformation for GCX."

The collaboration between the two enables GCX to transform their technology landscape and deliver market-leading experience to their customers.

"Sonata has been a strategic partner. We believe that the continued partnership will help us improve our operations and help invest in improving overall business performance," said Carl Grivner, CEO at GCX.

"Our partnership with Sonata continues to be a significant part of our future roadmap. Sonata continues to be an important partner in making GCX future-ready by providing strategic business and technology transformations," said Brice Evin, CFO at GCX.

In related news, last month GCX confirmed the launch of GNSX, a managed solution that delivers global end-to-end, zero trust hybrid networking combined with real-time visibility, security, and control, all backed by user experience metrics and experience level agreements (XLAs).

GNSX is powered by Palo Alto Networks products: Prisma SASE solution, which includes Prisma Access, Prisma SD-WAN and Autonomous Digital Experience Management, next-generation firewall and AIOps for NGFW.

“As network and security experts, we considered what it would mean for businesses if network visibility empowered them to fully understand what all their users were doing, how data flowed across their network, how those flows affected user experience, and whether that data was secured, compliant, or compromised – all while saving money. This consideration led to the development of GNSX,” said Lorenzo Romano, managing director of GCX, at the time.

“Whether using a private, public, or hybrid network, and regardless of location or device, GNSX offers customers peace of mind knowing their data is secure, and that it routes seamlessly across their global network while optimising price, performance, and experience.”