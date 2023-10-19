Exa Infrastructure announces new transatlantic cable route

It has added the Dunant cable, which connects the US and Europe via a southern corridor across the Atlantic.‌

This new route complements Exa’s existing cables, connecting Paris and Bordeaux in France to the large data centre clusters of Virginia Beach, Richmond and Ashburn in the US.

Exa said the new route offers important diversity from other transatlantic cables. as well as connecting to its European backbone onwards to Madrid, Barcelona and Marseille via differentiated routes.

‌“The transatlantic is the largest subsea market globally and with the anticipated growth in the market Exa is uniquely positioned to provide our customers with the greatest choice of diversity and availability across our five transatlantic routes,” said Steve Roberts, Exa Infrastructure’s vice president, network investments.

“The addition of the Dunant cable to our portfolio, which is 400G and spectrum-ready, accelerates our mission to become the undisputed pan-European and transatlantic data centre-to-data centre connectivity provider.”

‌Exa has continued to invest and expand its network to meet the increasing connectivity demands of today and forecasted for the future.

According to Telegeography, global internet bandwidth has grown by 23% in 2023 with the total internet bandwidth now standing at 1,217 Tbps, which represents a 4-year compound annual growth rate of 28%.

International internet traffic has increased in line with internet bandwidth, both peaking at around 30% between 2019-2023.

‌Exa has operated as an independent subsea cable operator for more than 20 years. Its roots date back to Hibernia Networks, Interoute Communications and KPN International.

Its footprint today extends to 18,000 kilometres of owned subsea cable plant and 20 owned cable landing stations.

‌Roberts adds: “Exa is also a fibre pair owner on eight other subsea cables around Europe and the Mediterranean, reflecting our commitment to invest in subsea infrastructure for customers who are seeking reliable, low latency and high-performance data connections.”

‌This transatlantic investment follows the news of Exa expanding into a strategic partnership with Bulk Infrastructure on the Havfrue subsea cable, connecting the US to Norway and Denmark and into Exa’s European backbone.