Neos Networks adds London and Manchester site to data centre footprint

The first site which is now operational is the Equinix MA5 data centre in Manchester, which makes Neos one of the first to offer services out of that location. The second site, Telehouse South (THS), located in London Docklands will go live in the coming months. Both facilities will be connected with fibre and 100Gbps enabled.

“We continue to invest in our data centre offering, expanding the reach of our network to bring critical, core connectivity to more UK businesses,” said Matt Rees, chief technology officer, Neos Networks.

“And these two new locations will be highly significant in complementing the growth of the UK’s two biggest cities.”

Equinix MA5 opened in the spring of 2022 and is situated in a key strategic location in Greater Manchester that acts as the gateway to the North. It joins 11 other Equinix data centres that Neos has on-net across its UK footprint, as well as nine other sites across Manchester.

THS is also expected to see large demand for connectivity due to its location and support for one of the most critical interconnection points in the UK. It is in located close to Telehouse North and Telehouse North Two.

“We see huge demand for high-capacity services from the Telehouse sites that we’ve brought on-net to date, providing reliable, resilient and secure connectivity to help power the UK’s financial services industry in London’s Canary Wharf,” added Rees.

“And with Manchester at the heart of the UK’s digital tech scene, ensuring the availability of scalable, reliable connectivity is essential for digital services innovation and establishing the UK’s technology leadership. We know just how important the right connectivity solutions are to fostering environments where UK businesses can thrive.”

Services at these new sites will be available via the company’s LIVEQUOTE portal which provides customers with a quoting, ordering and price comparison service.