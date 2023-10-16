Exa’s Turkey to France route goes live

The Trans Adriatic Express (TAE) is live with GÉANT and Madcom, among other customers using the diversified routes.

The joint venture with the Trans Adriatic Pipeline AG (TAP) has been designed to provide customers with the most direct, lowest latency highly resilient and reliable route across 4,500km from Marseille to Istanbul.

TAE’s route is in response to meeting the increasing demand to move data in and out of Europe, the Middle East and Africa as workloads and volumes rise.

“TAE is a significant feat of engineering, a model for partnerships and a new important addition to the European digital infrastructure landscape,” said Steve Roberts, VP of network investments, at Exa Infrastructure.

“This new east-west fibre corridor is what the market has been waiting for and I am delighted TAE is now ready for service and will support improved commercial opportunities, accelerate the development of digital services and enable new ideas to thrive.”

“We are very proud to have designed, installed, commissioned and now delivered TAE within 12 months, which underscores our commitment to innovation and delivery excellence.”

The network has been built in parallel with the gas pipeline for close to 900km allowing TAE to benefit from high security controls and network availability that encompasses the infrastructure.

Exa has implemented Infinera’s (ICE-6) Dense Wave Division Multiplexing (DWDM) technology to provide maximum performance as well as offering 400G as a product on this network.

Bram Peeters, chief network operations officer at GÉANT said: “EXA put in amazing efforts to upgrade the connection to the Albanian National Research and Education Network, RASH, with a 100G link in time for our annual conference, TNC, which was hosted by RASH in June 2023.

“Our 700+ TNC attendees benefited from the seamless connectivity throughout the conference, and now Albanian research facilities can rely on 100G connectivity to support their international research collaborations well into the future.”