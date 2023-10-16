T-Mobile US and Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier complete 5G SA roaming trial with AIS and Sunrise

The program used Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier’s Internet Protocol Exchange (IPX) and Hosted Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP) solutions with carriers Sunrise and AIS Thailand, completing 5G SA roaming between the US and Switzerland and the US and Thailand.

“5G SA roaming changes the very meaning of staying connected while abroad,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, president of technology at T-Mobile US.

“Our customers already enjoy incredible roaming benefits in more than 215 countries and destinations, and 5G SA roaming opens the door for even faster speeds and increased reliability, enables emerging technologies like network slicing and will ensure the experience our customers have at home on our network travels with them practically anywhere.”

This 5G SA roaming gives customers the ability to travel internationally and continue receiving optimal 5G experience.

Other benefits of 5G SA roaming include enhanced customer experience through faster speeds, lower latency, and higher capacity compared to non-standalone networks. It also offers expanded global connectivity as 5G SA roaming, enables operators to expand their reach and offer high-speed connectivity to their subscribers in foreign countries.

“Our Hosted SEPP capability has proven very successful during our PoC phase last year and we are thrilled to now enter the technical readiness phase together with T-Mobile US, Sunrise, and AIS,” said Nicholas Nikrouyan, vice president of voice & mobile solutions at Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier.

“Transparency was our main guiding principle for 5G SA roaming to ensure that all operators are open and fully aligned with the necessary 5G security requirements.“

It also lays the foundation for new and emerging technologies to perform at their best, such as augmented reality, virtual reality, IoT applications, network slicing and private networks. Lastly, SA roaming supports massive IoT deployments and critical IoT applications.

“Our cooperation with Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier and T-Mobile US is another important step on the road to providing superior digital experiences to our customers and partners,” said Saran Phaloprakarn, head of mobile and consumer products department at AIS Thailand.

“5G SA Roaming is a highly innovative service for ultra-fast data transmission, which efficiently supports a vast number of use cases.“