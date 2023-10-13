ENet selects Aria Systems’ Billing Cloud as part of digital transformation journey

Aria will replace ENet’s current billing solution as part of Enet’s wider digital transformation, which includes the implementation of Salesforce Communications Cloud.

ENet is the latest addition to Aria’s list of global telecoms providers, which also includes Exa, Liberty Latin America, M1 and REV.

"In our evaluation, we identified Aria Billing Cloud as a true telco-grade SaaS billing solution designed for the evolving demands of our business," said Vishok Persaud, CEO of Enet.

“In addition to the Aria team's experience and deep understanding of the telecommunications industry, the company's partnership with Salesforce, its ability to rapidly implement its platform and its use of AI significantly influenced our decision. This partnership promises to simplify and expedite the deployment process, aligning with our aggressive implementation timelines and specific business requirements.”

ENet's decision to adopt a cloud-based billing system reflects its strategy to use the latest technologies, including AI, to enhance customer experience. This decision also accelerates their ability to introduce new services to customers, while aiming to provide a superior customer service experience to expand market share.

Once integration is complete, ENet plans to use the Aria Billing Cloud to handle billing, invoicing, and dunning for all its subscriber services. Overseeing this transition, Aria’s Professional Services team expects the integration process to be completed in less than 3 months.

“Telecommunications companies of all sizes continue to select Aria Billing Cloud as they move toward composable cloud-centric BSS solutions,” said Tom Dibble, CEO of Aria Systems.

“Aria’s flexibility, scalability, and open digital architecture make the platform ideally suited for any CSP looking for an easy-to-implement solution to optimise billing processes, introduce new digital services, and accelerate revenue growth. We’re excited to expand our footprint in Latin America by partnering with ENet."