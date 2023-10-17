Hawe Telekom to launch long-distance connection in 48 hours

'Super Highspeed Delivery’ is Hawe Telekom's unique service that addresses the growing market demand for fast and reliable line installation. In an era of ever-increasing data throughput, the need for low RTD, speed and stability is the most important thing for many of our customers,” said Dominik Drozdowski, vice president of the management board at Hawe Telekom S.A.

"This is the time to launch the service, which is why we are convinced that such a high-speed delivery of lines will change the data transmission market in Europe and allow us to meet the expectations of even the most demanding partners. We are sure that our offer will be an excellent alternative to all projects where time plays an important role, such as video streaming or e-gaming, among others.”

In May, Hawe Telekom completed tests of 1.6T transmission using Infinera's ICE6 800G system on its International Fibre Optic Network with great success. In the course of the work, experts from both companies designed and began building an innovative solution based on the GX G42 platform. The new transmission system enables the express setup of long-distance nx100G connections between Frankfurt am Main, Warsaw and Vilnius. A unique feature of the system is the ability to hand over a ready-to-operate nx100G capacity connection to the customer within 48 hours of placing an order. The total available capacity is 2.4Tbps.

"The results achieved on our network have confirmed that we meet the highest operator standards and can provide services at the highest speeds," Drozdowski said.

"We are always looking for cutting-edge solutions, and our investments are always carefully planned, which is why we have opted for Infinera's ICE6 800G system, which allows us to use telecommunications services at the highest level of performance."

In making its investments, Hawe Telekom is looking for innovative implementations that ensure 'low latency' and redundancy of routes and systems. Telecommunications infrastructure is a key component of the company's deployment of new technologies such as 5G, Edge and CDN, which require high throughput and low latency. Investment in high-performance equipment and thus energy optimisation (reducing the carbon footprint) on the operator's network is reflected in its ESG strategy.

In the next stage of implementing the ‘Super Highspeed Delivery’ service, the company plans to launch express transmissions to more data centres. There are almost 100 leading data centres such Equinix and Beyond.pl within Hawe Telekom's network coverage, including in global telecommunications hubs located in Warsaw, Poznan, Frankfurt, Berlin and Prague.

"Our customers in data centres will soon gain access to 'Super Highspeed Delivery' service," said Drozdowski.

"As an operator providing services in international and domestic markets, we are seeing a steady increase in interest in Hawe Telekom's services, and in particular in the need for access to data centres located in Warsaw and with global content providers such as Microsoft, cloud and OTT services. We respond to the needs of our partners on an ongoing basis by including more data centres in our offer.

"When selecting them, we focus on security, the highest transmission parameters, and technical support."

Hawe Telekom is making new investments by building unique interconnection routes on the Polish border, ensuring that its services also reach other neighbouring countries in the Central European region, including the Czech Republic, Lithuania and Ukraine. The resources in Hawe Telekom's portfolio include two rings of modern telecommunications infrastructure, providing a backbone for providing services to other operators, both Polish and foreign. Hawe Telekom's key place in the telecommunications market is evidenced by the fact that most of its network is part of the country's critical infrastructure.

Hawe Telekom is one of the leading operators in Poland that provides telecommunications services to other operators. Among its clients are mobile network operators in Poland, international operators, as well as dozens of local operators and data centres within the network's reach. The company provides the following services: sale and lease of cables and optical fibres, data transmission based on its domestic and international DWDM system, Internet access, collocation in elevated facilities located on the National Fiber Optic Network, and network supervision and maintenance services. An R&D department was established within the company's structures. The company has successfully implemented an Integrated Management System that meets the requirements of three standards: ISO 22301:2020 (business continuity management), ISO/IEC 27001:2017 (information security management) and ISO 9001:2015 (quality management).

For more info about Hawe Telekom, visit www.hawetelekom.com, or follow us on LinkedIn