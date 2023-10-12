SUBCO deploys Ciena for OAC

The firm will leverage Ciena GeoMesh Extreme, powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme in the 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, and has increased its capacity to a maximum of 48Tb/s, helping support increased bandwidth demands.

“We have a long history of working with Ciena and, together, we are proud to provide our customers with an express gateway for onward capacity from Australia to Africa, Europe, and the Middle East,” said Lee Harper, chief operating officer at SUBCO.

“OAC provides the market with the most secure and diverse route to connect Europe with Asia Pacific and is important in boosting Australia’s digital resiliency.”

OAC was launched for commercial service in November 2022. The project is a 9,800 submarine cable connecting Muscat, Oman and Perth, Australia with an alternate path that leads from Salalah, Oman into Europe and Africa to be ready by 2024.

Ivan Polizzi, regional managing director at Ciena Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific said: “Security and reliability are important to SUBCO as OAC prides itself as an alternative for moving traffic from Asia Pacific to Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, and promotes Australia’s role as a digital hub.

“With Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme solution, SUBCO can keep pace with proactive bandwidth requirements and reactive performance demands while guaranteeing overall network availability.