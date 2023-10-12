Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

SUBCO deploys Ciena for OAC

Saf Malik
October 12, 2023 12:00 PM
Subco.OAC.Map.png

SUBCO is once again using Ciena to provide a “resilient and reliable” undersea corridor between Australia and Europe via the Oman Australia Cable (OAC).

The firm will leverage Ciena GeoMesh Extreme, powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme in the 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, and has increased its capacity to a maximum of 48Tb/s, helping support increased bandwidth demands.

“We have a long history of working with Ciena and, together, we are proud to provide our customers with an express gateway for onward capacity from Australia to Africa, Europe, and the Middle East,” said Lee Harper, chief operating officer at SUBCO.

“OAC provides the market with the most secure and diverse route to connect Europe with Asia Pacific and is important in boosting Australia’s digital resiliency.”

OAC was launched for commercial service in November 2022. The project is a 9,800 submarine cable connecting Muscat, Oman and Perth, Australia with an alternate path that leads from Salalah, Oman into Europe and Africa to be ready by 2024.

Ivan Polizzi, regional managing director at Ciena Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific said: “Security and reliability are important to SUBCO as OAC prides itself as an alternative for moving traffic from Asia Pacific to Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, and promotes Australia’s role as a digital hub.

“With Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme solution, SUBCO can keep pace with proactive bandwidth requirements and reactive performance demands while guaranteeing overall network availability.

Topics

News NewsSubsea
SM
Saf Malik
Reporter
More from across our site
Load More
capacity_logo_banner.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe