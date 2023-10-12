Nokia completes 400G nationwide optical backbone network for du

The network spans the entire country from the Western border to the East of Dubai. Powered by Nokia’s coherent optics, the new optical network will allow du to meet growing capacity requirements while delivering an enhanced network experience for its customers.

“Our partnership with Nokia represents a key step forward in fulfilling du's commitment to shaping Today for Tomorrow. Leveraging Nokia's cutting-edge optical technology solutions is a game-changer, not just for us, but for the entire UAE,” said Saleem Alblooshi, CTO at du.

“It not only enhances our subscribers' experiences but also ensures the creation of a national optical backbone that is energy-efficient, sustainable, and ready to face the future. Through this initiative, du reasserts its commitment of building Today for Tomorrow in line with the UAE’s vision of sustainability.”

Specifically, du's new optical backbone network will use Nokia’s fifth-generation super-coherent photonic service engine and CDC-F ROADM technology to enable the efficient delivery of 400G wavelengths throughout the UAE.

The generalised multi-protocol label switching feature of the new network will help du to enhance its service level agreements by enabling automatic rerouting through alternate paths. The network will also enable Network-as-a-Service capabilities to monetise wholesale service.

“du makes continuous efforts to cater to the increasing demand for capacity for its customers,” added Rima Manna, vice president for Nokia's Middle East market unit at Nokia.

“With Nokia’s solution, the new optical backbone will enable du to add capacity, benefit from automating processes and service delivery and improve revenue by providing innovative services to its customers. du is our longstanding partner and we are excited to work on this initiative."