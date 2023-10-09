Telehouse launches €250m data centre in Paris

This new data centre on the TH3 Paris Magny Campus will support French and European digital sovereignty in the coming years alongside the digital transformation of businesses.

“Our new datacentre fits into our strategic plan, supporting European and national digital sovereignty, helping to broaden our hosting and connectivity capabilities,” said Sami Slim, general manager of Telehouse France.

“We seek to attract global internet traffic to Europe, offering our clients trusted, efficient infrastructure, with low environmental impact, so they can successfully pursue their own strategy for growth.”

Boasting an environmentally responsible design, high-level security and a 12,000 m2 IT surface area, the data centre operates at a total electrical power of 18MW, and has the highest possible standard of resilience, with 99.999% service availability.

Located 30 minutes from central Paris, on a former EADS military site, the data centre can accommodate extended IT infrastructure for companies. It is also based outside the concentration zone for data centres in north-eastern Paris, delivering geographical redundancy, enhancing security for IT infrastructure, and ensuring continuity of service.

The new site also boasts low environmental impact design, with eco-responsible construction, and using the best available cooling technology, such as free-chilling built into its air-condenser refrigeration units, to minimise water consumption and reduce electricity consumption. Its water usage effectiveness is close to zero.

These innovations enable the data centre to achieve average power usage effectiveness of less than 1.3, making it among the most efficient on the market. Its powered by 100% renewable electricity supply that comes with a guarantee of origin certificates, giving it a carbon usage efficiency of close to zero.