Ivanti makes quartet of hires to boost SaaS transformation

As working patterns mean people continue to use a wide range of corporate and personal devices over multiple networks, Ivanti says it is one of the only technology companies that finds, manages and protects each IT asset and endpoint in an organisation.

Firstly, Ravi Iyer has been named as chief technology officer, transformation. Iyer has thirty years of skills and expertise as a cybersecurity professional focused on product development and delivery.

He has held leadership roles as the head of product in late-stage start-ups including Good Technology, WhiteHat Security and Cybereason, as well as in publicly listed companies like Splunk, Synopsys and Sun Microsystems.

As the CTO, one of Iyer’s key responsibilities will be to lead the transformation of the solution portfolio to be a platform-based cloud service.

“I am grateful to take the reins as Ivanti’s CTO to define, drive, and deliver the technology strategy and SaaS acceleration for the entire portfolio of Ivanti products and solutions,” Iyer said.

Joining Iyer at Ivanti will be Ram Motipally, who will serve as vice president, business development.

Motipally has over 23 years of experience in mobility, security and enterprise software/SaaS. In his last role, he led business development and partnerships for Google Cloud's IoT and and AR/VR products.

Before that, Motipally was one of the founding members of Samsung Knox, a mobility and security suite for enterprises.

Motipally’s key focus area is to drive technology partnerships that are complementary to Ivanti’s offerings.

Aman Teja will start with Ivanti as vice president, engineering core services.

Teja is an experienced technology leader with a track record of delivering large-scale distributed SaaS systems and platforms, both for consumers and enterprises.

Prior to Ivanti, Teja served as an engineering leader for tech giants including Meta’s WhatsApp team, Zynga and Yahoo.

Teja will lead the delivery of engineering core services capabilities for Ivanti platform convergence.

To complete the quartet, Hitesh Kapoor has been hired as vice president of product management, EXM.

Kapoor’s core responsibility will be further developing and innovating on the EXM solution set, with a specific focus on bridging the gap between IT and security, bringing AI capabilities to the solution and broadening our tech partner ecosystem.

EXM is Ivanti’s experience management platform.

Kapoor is a seasoned product leader with 20+ years of experience building products in the networking and security space. He was most recently with Palo Alto Networks where he led product management and strategy for Cortex XSOAR and AIOps for NGFW.

He's worked with brands such as Aruba, RiskSense (acquired by Ivanti), Forescout, and Cisco.

“These leadership appointments were made through a meticulous and deliberate selection process evaluating their industry knowledge, experience and proven track record of delivering results. I am thrilled to add these proven leaders to our already world-class team because they each perfectly align with our strategic goals and commitment to innovation,” said Srinivas Mukkamala, chief product officer at Ivanti.

“Expanding our product and engineering team at Ivanti is critical in leading us to a SaaS-driven future and accelerating opportunities”.