Deutsche Telekom and Mavenir make advancements in 5G SA network slicing

“Mavenir is committed to support Deutsche Telekom’s 5G Standalone business objectives through the enablement of dynamic network slicing,” said Ashok Khuntia, president of core networks, Mavenir.

“Mavenir’s cloud-native 5G Core exposes Open APIs allowing Deutsche Telekom’s enterprise customers to seamlessly request deployment and configuration of dedicated 5G Core user and control plane network functions, as well as to provision corresponding subscribers’ profiles through an orchestration layer.”

Powered by Mavenir’s cloud-native Converged Packet Core solution the first of these advancements is a new 5G Live Video Production service, developed with RTL Deutschland, for the stable broadcasting of live events using 5G standalone and network slicing technologies.

This new service, now commercially available from Deutsche Telekom, allows professional video or media production companies to transmit live HD video streams reliably over the 5G network, without the need for specialised equipment.

“Our enterprise customers are demanding tailored and flexible connectivity services,” added Torsten Griesche, VP of tribe head data (network data core) at Deutsche Telekom.

“We are proud that our pioneering work on 5G SA Slicing can now be experienced by our customers with the launch of 5G Live Video Production. This is just the beginning of the 5G service journey that will leverage slicing and automation.”

The second advancement is the demonstration of a multi-domain orchestration proof-of-concept (PoC) with open APIs for 5G dynamic network slicing services on-demand.

The PoC illustrates the ease with which businesses can submit a service request through Deutsche Telekom's customer interface, initiating the setup of a protected, tailored 5G network slice that delivers superior quality of service tailored to a customer’s specific connectivity needs.

The entire customer journey results in the activation of a dedicated end-to-end network slice with a custom service level agreement.