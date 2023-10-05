Infratil and L&G Capital increase share in Kao Data to accelerate expansion

“Increasing our shareholding in Kao Data is in line with our strategy of investing in ’ideas that matter’ and continues our active support to scale the platform through contributing our extensive data centre experience,” said Vincent Gerritsen, head of UK & Europe for Morrison & Co, Infratil’s manager.

“With the expanding presence of artificial intelligence and its transformative impact on key technological and digital thematics at a global scale, increasing Infratil’s Kao Data stake demonstrates our confidence in the sector’s prospects.”

Infratil will now hold a majority stake of 53%, Legal & General Capital will hold 32%, and Goldacre NOÉ Group, Kao Data’s founding investors, will hold 15%.

“Legal & General are enthusiastic to support this as an active shareholder of Kao Data on its continuing exciting growth journey, having successfully grown from a single site since investment to now four sites,” said Matteo Colombo, managing director of strategic private capital investments at Legal & General Capital.

Infratil Ltd and Legal & General Capital have invested in Kao Data since 2021, growing the company from a single site data centre developer and operator to a multi-site platform.

“With Infratil and L&G raising their stakes in the business, we are well-positioned for the growth opportunities presented by the data centre market, including the exploration of opportunities across Europe,” said David Bloom, partner at Goldacre NOÉ Group and chairman at Kao Data.

The new shareholdings will provide streamlined ownership and additional funding for Kao Data’s further growth, accelerating its plans to scale across the UK.

“With our new capital structure and the ongoing support of our large, institutional investors, we believe Kao Data is perfectly placed to underpin the next wave of hyperscale and artificial intelligence innovation, during a time of exponential growth in digital infrastructure,” said Spencer Lamb, chief commercial officer, Kao Data.