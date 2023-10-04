Orange Spain tests data connection in 5G SA network through an OpenRAN

The company completed this with its technology partners HPE, Casa Systems, Mavenir and Dell Technologies.

Alexis Salas, director of engineering at Orange Spain, said: "This pilot has allowed us to test in a real environment our vision of the future of telecommunications networks focused on the use of software and data as fundamental pillars.

“Specifically, we have implemented a 5G Stand-Alone network based on Open-Source Software running in our private Orange Cloud environment.

The milestone will prove the benefits of OpenRAN, Orange Spain says, combining that with advantages of 5G SA networks such as the deployment of a 5G network, both core and access in less than one hour.

This, in turn, will guarantee a fast and efficienct implementation of the infrastructure, thanks to the automation capabilities enabled by these new technologies.

It will also allow for dynamic management of end-to-end virtual networks, prioritising traffic and following security principles, such as law enforcement communications.

Finally, the test will allow for the optimisation of energy consumption, adjusting resources to the minimum necessary to promote sustainability and energy efficiency.

“This network has been deployed, operated and maintained using advanced solutions that aim both to improve the quality of service offered to the customer and to improve the energy efficiency of our operations,” Salas added.

“This pilot has not only allowed us to test the technology itself but has also been an opportunity to identify the new skills required and define the new processes that this network transformation entails.

"In short, this pilot has provided us with valuable information to further advance our vision of a smarter, more efficient grid that is focused on delivering continuous improvement of our customers' experience.”