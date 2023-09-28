Laser Light and Inligo Networks ink $175m services agreement across Asia-Pacific

Under the terms of the agreement, Laser Light will purchase optical transport capacity from Inligo on its terrestrial and subsea cables across Southeast Asia, Australasia, and the Pacific US.

In turn, Inligo will purchase global connectivity from Laser Light to meet the needs of its customers to expand its current network footprint using Laser Light’s data service platform.

“The opportunity to partner with Laser Light as a foundation customer on our Asia Connect Cable and Unite networks, along with being able to supplement these networks with Laser Light’s capabilities, global reach and unique service portfolio, adds significant opportunities for our customers,” said Simon Zettl, commercial director and chief revenue officer at Inligo Networks.

“The alignment of two disruptive, innovative high-tech organisations will generate truly meaningful benefits for our customers and shareholders as well as driving efficiencies for our respective organisations.”

Inligo Networks will provide additional regional connectivity to Laser Light’s planned network hubs, effectively meshing it’s optical satellite ground stations and points of presence across Asia and the Pacific, including Australia’s Northern Territory.

The agreement also enables Laser Light to use a range of Inligo’s low latency routes between the USA, Pacific and Asia and the development of the technology in Australasia. Also, in the event of an outage or service failure on Inligo’s subsea network, the optical satellite capabilities will provide equivalent, restoration services for Inligo’ s customers.

“The demand for connectivity options across the Pacific is immense, and we are honoured to have Inligo Networks as one of our founding launch customers,” added Bob Brumley, chairman and CEO of Laser Light Companies.

“Given their secure infrastructure, high-speed, low latency, and reliable telecommunications solutions, Inligo is an ideal partner to expand and accelerate the reach of the Laser Light’ advanced data services platform throughout Asia Pacific.”

These services are due to start at the end of 2023 with Australia being in the first phase of its Beta Program roll-out in partnership with Nokia. Further details on exact deployment and contract value will be announced in due course.