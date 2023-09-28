Register here for Capacity Media, Kentik and Cogent Communications' webinar: Fighting DDoS at the Source.

For decades, the scourge of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks has plagued the internet. Join Doug Madory, Director of Internet Analysis at Kentik, and Aaron Weintraub, Principal Engineer at Cogent Communications, as they explain how organizations can identify customer networks sending the spoofed traffic that leads to DDoS attacks.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

What is spoofed traffic and how does it contribute to DDoS attacks

How NetFlow analytics can police networks from spoofed traffic

Advice for addressing customer networks sending spoofed traffic

Doug Madory is the Director of Internet Analysis for Kentik where he works on internet infrastructure analysis. The Washington Post dubbed him “The Man who can see the Internet” for his reputation in identifying significant developments in the global layout of the internet. Doug is regularly quoted by major news outlets about developments ranging from national blackouts to BGP hijacks to the activation of submarine cables. Prior to Kentik, he was the lead analyst for Oracle’s internet intelligence team (formerly Dyn Research and Renesys).