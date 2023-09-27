Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

NTT Docomo to transfer ownership of 1,552 telecommunication towers to JTower

Jack Haddon
September 27, 2023 10:00 AM
Telecoms towers NEW.jpg

NTT Docomo has announced that a new master transaction agreement has been concluded with Japan’s JTower.

The agreement ensures a further 1,552 DOCOMO towers will be transferred to the Japanese towerco and in-building solution provider following an initial deal made in March 2022.

Back then, JTower and NTT Docomo agreed to the gradual transition of 6,002 telecoms towers. NTT would net $870 million from the transaction and JTower would secure revenue in the form of long-term leases and the potential to offer colocation to Japan’s other mobile network operators.

Today’s agreement will be worth $114 million.

NTT said it is actively working to build a viable 5G network by promoting infrastructure sharing and this transaction will enable further streamlining of its network operations.

JTower said the purchase of telecommunications towers and the enhancement of infrastructure-sharing by attracting new tenants is one of JTOWER's key growth strategies. This transaction will greatly strengthen its business foundation as a tower sharing operator.

By the end of June 2023, the transfer of approximately 2,400 towers had been completed, with JTower actively marketing the locations to KDDI, Softbank and Rakuten.

Despite being an advanced mobile market, infrastructure sharing in Japan has been limited and the vast majority of towers are still in the hands of MNOs.

However new coverage requirements and a push to move to 5G SA is changing the approach of the MNOs, and further sharing is expected to develop.

“We are in conversations with all the MNOs in Japan about further sale and leasebacks, and we are in a good position to buy the towers from them if the economics make sense for both sides. The 6,002 tower sale from NTT Docomo might very well be the first domino to fall,” Atsushi Tanaka, JTower’s CEO, said in an interview with TowerXchange earlier this year.

Topics

News NewsInfrastructure and NetworksInvestment & FinanceJtower
JH
Jack Haddon
More from across our site
Load More
capacity_logo_banner.png

Capacity Magazine

Subscribe to Capacity Magazine today for coverage of the key trends and technologies that drive the global carrier industry.
Subscribe