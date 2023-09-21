David Bloom joins Kao Data as new chairman

In his new role, Bloom will work alongside the management team on the strategic development of Kao Data and supporting its growth ambitions within the UK and Europe.

Specifically, he will support Kao Data’s senior management team, helping to identify new opportunities for site acquisition and development in the European region.

“As one of the pioneers of Kao Data, it's been truly rewarding to see our vision for a hyperscale-inspired data centre platform come into fruition, and I’m excited to join the organisation to help spearhead the next phase of growth,” said David Bloom, chairman, Kao Data.

“With the ongoing support of our investment partners, the leading reputation of our technical, management, and operational teams, and our ethos for energy efficiency and sustainability, I believe Kao Data will see continued success as technologies such as AI and machine learning become embedded in every facet of business and enterprise.”

Bloom founded Goldacre back in 2012, before merging with the NOÉ Group, and in 2014 the Kao Data platform was born at the Harlow Science Park. At present, Bloom is responsible for Goldacre’s digital infrastructure and venture capital investments, overseeing the deployment of more than £500 million of equity investment in the technology, data centre and start-up sectors.

In 2022 and under Bloom’s leadership, Goldacre entered into a joint venture with The Levinstein Group to launch NED Data Centres, an Israeli-based owner-operator for the Middle Eastern market.

“David’s vision for an industrial-scale data centre campus was instrumental in both the inception of the Kao Data brand and its first location in the UK Innovation Corridor, and I’m delighted to welcome him to the senior management team,” said Spencer Lamb, chief commercial officer, Kao Data.

“His appointment as chairman, combined with his unrivalled expertise in the financing and development of data centres, comes at a crucial inflection point, as we continue to drive the strategic expansion of the Kao Data platform into new territories amid accelerated market demand for high performance colocation.”

Kao Data supports advanced computing workloads with customers that include NVIDIA’s Cambridge-1 supercomputer, now part of NVIDIA DGX Cloud, as well as businesses within cloud, artificial intelligence, scientific research, and financial services.

All of its data centres have been engineered for hyperscale, HPC, Generative AI and supercomputing workloads, with high performance data centres now located in London, the UK Innovation Corridor, and a recently announced Greater Manchester site.