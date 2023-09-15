Sabey Data Centers to build campus in Oregon

SDC Umatilla will feature Sabey’s hyper-efficiency data centre designs that are purpose-built to support dense hyperscale and enterprise deployments.

The 700,000 square foot data centre campus will support 100+MW of critical IT load.

As of 2020, Oregon reported a 40% renewable utility power fuel mix with a target to hit 100% by 2040.

Sabey will procure/invest in carbon free energy in time to meet the company’s net-zero target by 2029 in Umatilla and across the SDC portfolio, 11 years ahead of Oregon’s target.

“Sabey continues its commitment to build cutting-edge, super-efficient data centres in markets like Umatilla that move us toward our goal to operate with net-zero carbon emission by 2029,” says Rob Rockwood, president of Sabey Data Centers.

“Our data centres combine that level of sustainability with low total cost of ownership (TCO) throughout the data centre lifecycle, reliability and connectivity.”

“And as we have in every one of our markets, we will run our campuses with men and women from the local community who share our vision to build opportunity along with the world’s best data centres.”

The campus will offer diverse connectivity solutions, provide low latency to West Coast metro areas and enjoy proximity to west coast subsea cables.

Construction of the data centre campus will generate jobs in the local rural community, with ongoing career opportunities available on the campus.

The company expects to break ground in Umatilla in Q1 of 2025.