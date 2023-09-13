Netcracker launches GenAI Telco solution

With the new solution, communications service providers (CSPs) can maximise the value of its telecom data and expertise in a secure and controlled way delivering benefits to customers, partners as well as their own businesses. This includes support for specific telco use cases such as care assistant, agent partner, sales assistant, catalogue assistant and digital operations technician.

“The telco industry is extremely complex, and extracting value from its valuable yet highly proprietary data requires an in-depth understanding of the entire telecom business,” said Roy Chua, founder and principal analyst at AvidThink Research.

“Netcracker is in a strong position to fill that important role with its new solution, which will broaden the scope and usefulness of generative AI technology across all telco domains and make it securely accessible.”

Telco data is typically confidential, and its business is highly specialised, requiring new techniques for CSPs to benefit from the new capabilities enabled by GenAI models. At the same time, a large proportion of telco data changes constantly, creating challenges for operators to use real-time data to create value and optimise productivity.

The GenAI Telco solution comprises a GenAI Telco Platform consisting of knowledge management to build, test and optimise telco-focused use cases, such as customer care, business operations, sales and network operations.

It also includes a GenAI Trust Gateway that integrates with the telco IT and data analytics environment, works in real time to create personalised prompts to enable GenAI interactions and obfuscates sensitive telco data, for security and accuracy.

“Netcracker’s GenAI Telco Solution enables service providers to securely tap into their telco data and maximise the value from multiple GenAI models and platforms,” said Bob Titus, CTO at Netcracker.

“When leveraging enterprise telco data with GenAI, it is crucial to address the data privacy, security and quality concerns. Our solution and library of interaction models allow service providers to quickly generate tangible business value from GenAI for their customers and their internal operations.”