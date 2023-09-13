EdgeConneX enters Malaysia with 300MWs in data centres

The new EdgeConneX facilities will be located in Kuala Lumpur’s Central Business District, Bukit Jalil, and Cyberjaya enabling customers to design customised configurations to meet their requirements.

“The high demand for scalable, high-capacity infrastructure across the Asia Pacific region fuels EdgeConneX expansion into Malaysia,” said Kelvin Fong, managing director for APAC at EdgeConneX.

“Our Malaysian data centre footprint will contribute to the nation’s digital economy, vibrant tech ecosystem, and passion for progress, fostering increased innovation and collaborative partnerships. We look forward to continued and shared success in the region and supporting our customer’s capacity expansions into Malaysia.”

Malaysia is expected to see significant infrastructure and IT investments, partly driven by increased digitalisation and the adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud computing and AI. This growth is bolstered by the country’s dense network connectivity, available and scale power, multiple port cities, and connections to 22 international subsea cables.

“The Malaysia market is attractive because of its proximity to the Singapore connectivity ecosystem,” added Jabez Tan, head of research at Structure Research.

“In addition, the ability to access the densely aggregated set of submarine cables will allow companies across Malaysia to connect to the rest of the APAC region from a single location. Being in such proximity eliminates performance degradation for a large cross-section of the workloads today.”

Specifically, the first data centre located in the Kuala Lumpur Central Business District will offer 19MW IT Load capacity.

The facility in Bukit Jalil will offer nearly 70MWs of IT Load capacity. It is a greenfield build in the MRANTI technology park.

The third in Cyberjaya: Located will have over 200MWs of capacity and consist of nine buildings spread over 30 acres.