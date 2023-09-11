Telesat, SpaceX to launch 14 LEO satellites

Telesat has contracted 14 launches on SpaceX’s Falcon 9, the only reusable orbital rocket flying today which will carry up to 18 Telesat Lightspeed satellites to LEO per launch.

The launch campaign is scheduled to commence in 2026 and will take advantage of SpaceX’s high launch cadence to rapidly deploy the satellites and enable Telesat to begin providing global services in 2027.

Launches for the campaign will lift off from SpaceX’s launch facilities in California and Florida.

“SpaceX has been a trusted and effective launch provider to Telesat on our geostationary satellite programs and I am delighted that they will be supporting us with their highly reliable Falcon 9 rocket to deploy the Telesat Lightspeed constellation, the most ambitious program in Telesat’s 54-year history,” said Dan Goldberg, Telesat’s president and CEO.

“Given the dedication and professionalism of the SpaceX team, and their outstanding track record of reliability and demonstrated high launch cadence, I have the utmost confidence that they will be an outstanding partner in helping us bring Telesat Lightspeed into service in a timely and low risk manner.”

With the August signing of MDA as the prime satellite manufacturer and all necessary launch contracts in place for global constellation deployment, Telesat says it is well-positioned to begin delivering enterprise-class connectivity in late 2027.

“With growing demand for high-speed internet around the world, SpaceX is proud to launch and deploy Telesat’s Lightspeed constellation” said SpaceX president and COO Gwynne Shotwell.

“Building upon our successful launch partnership to-date, we look forward to flying Telesat once again as they expand connectivity capabilities for their customers across the globe.”