Telin and Citra Connect partner on subsea cables at Nongsa Digital Park

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by both parties focuses on the provision of subsea cables and related services.

The MoU was signed by Budi Satria Dharma Purba, CEO of Telin, and Michael Kristian Wiluan, CEO of Citra Connect, during Bali International Telkom International Conference (BATIC) 2023 event earlier this week.

"Through this collaboration, we are optimistic a durable and advance connectivity services shall be delivered to the latest location of Indonesia's digital creative industries,” said Budi Satria Dharma Purba, CEO of Telin.

“We believe that the combination of Telin's services and expertise in telecommunication infrastructure, along with Citra Connect’s technological and innovation advantages, will have a positive impact on the development of Indonesia’s digital industry by extending Batam to the other side of the world."

Under the terms of the MoU the two will specifically explore the provision of subsea landing points and requirements, access requirements for subsea cables, and continued connectivity to the infrastructure within the Nongsa Digital Park (NDP), using data centre capacity to position NDP as digital hub in Indonesia and South-East Asia.

Telin and Citra Connect will collaborate more closely as part of this strategic partnership on the development of cross-border data transmission reliability and efficiency.

The project will also contribute towards the national digital ecosystem such emerging start-ups, and digital infrastructure businesses which include data centre and subsea cable providers.

"Nongsa Digital Park Special Economic Zone has been identified as the key pivot for the realization of the president Jokowi’s ‘Digital Bridge’ vision of connecting Indonesia to the rest of the world. The vision would be achieved by providing the highest degree of quality infrastructure,” said Michael Wiluan, CEO of Citra Connect and Nongsa Digital Park.

“The increased demand in connectivity expected from existing NDP tenants including Infinite Studios digital animation, Infinite Learning Vocational Division, resident tech-based companies and the upcoming Data Centre operators creates an ideal and strategic platform for a long-term partnership with Telin.”