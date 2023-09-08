NTT continues its Global IP Network expansion with PoP in Arizona

Phoenix is one of the largest cities and fastest-growing local economies in the US, enabling NTT to connect both new clients in the area, as well as existing global customers looking to expand and add services in this interconnection hub.

“This new Point of Presence in Phoenix further supports the continued growth of our tier-1 Global IP Network across the world,” said Michael Wheeler, executive vice president of the Global IP Network division at NTT.

“We are committed to increasing our ability to offer new interconnectivity options, including global reach to a greater number of Internet-centric businesses and organisations in the market.”

At the same time, business and financial services, aerospace, technology, e-commerce, healthcare, and digital media sectors in the area will also benefit from increased connectivity and networking options.

“We’re excited to welcome NTT and its Global IP Network into our carrier-neutral data centre in Phoenix to deliver additional connectivity options for our clients and tenants,” said Ron Cadwell, CEO and founder of phoenixNAP.

“With next-gen infrastructure technologies, expert staff, and highest levels of physical and cyber security, our state-of-the-art facilities offer NTT the opportunity to expand its presence with the industry-leading reliability and performance its customers expect.”

Specifically, NTT’s clients at phoenixNAP’s facility will be able to connect to the Global IP Network AS2914, providing them with high reliability and low latency in Internet services.