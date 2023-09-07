CDN77 procures 400G and 100G wavelengths from Exa Infrastructure

Through its global network, including a private backbone, CDN77 meets its customers’ growing capacity needs. This predicted data growth across Europe and North America requires investment in infrastructure and is a key part of Exa’s strategy.

“Exa has been a leader in deploying 400G technology across its network as we recognised the growing demand for high-capacity bandwidth and the need to support our customers to scale and grow,” said Nicholas Collins, chief commercial officer at Exa Infrastructure.

“CDN77 is a sophisticated global content delivery network that requires scalable and secure high bandwidth capacity, reliable network performance and a partner it can trust. We are pleased we can leverage our network to support CDN77 as it continues to grow and serve customers.”

In addition, this deal with Exa will further accelerate CDN77’s connectivity, allowing for increased operational efficiency, scalability and security. Global industry leaders use CDN77 services to deliver hundreds of petabytes daily.

Exa has the capability to provide diverse routing throughout the entire 400G European footprint across 15 countries.

“The team at Exa Infrastructure have been on hand to understand our bespoke needs to deliver us a solution in a short period of time,” said Jiri Prochazka, VP of network infrastructure at CDN77.

“Exa is the leading choice in the industry to partner with because its network speed, capacity and coverage are second to none. We look forward to working together.”

Earlier this week Exa confirmed that is had been successfully connected to Namex Bari, in the Puglia region. Namex Bari will host Exa and its subsea cables, enabling all companies hosted in Namex Bari to have access to Exa’s network.