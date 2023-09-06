Untether AI names former Intel exec as president

Walker joins Untether AI to lead its commercial activities at a time when demand for AI compute is rapidly accelerating.

“Untether AI has been growing at a rapid pace and Chris brings unique experience, growing world-leading chip businesses at the highest level,” said Arun Iyengar, CEO of Untether AI.

“Chris’ experience in business, engineering, and architecture while focused on driving customer results makes him the ideal leader to take on Untether AI’s rapidly expanding commercial demands.”

Specifically, Walker joins Untether to help the company address the growing AI compute demands from the automotive, aerospace, industrial, and financial services sectors. The recent proliferation of large language model use-cases is also increasing demand for efficient AI compute across a range of enterprises.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the company redefining AI chip architecture, the new frontier of computing,” said Walker.

“At a time when demand for AI compute is exploding, Untether AI is building the silicon that will power the next generation of AI workloads. From autonomous vehicles to enabling new enterprise class generative capabilities, demand for AI is an immense opportunity. This is where Untether AI’s ultra-efficient at-memory chip architecture is well-positioned to be a market leader.”

Prior to leading Intel’s mobile business unit and fostering the company’s client AI work, Walker had overseen Intel’s Mobile Client Platforms encompassing System-on-Chips, wired and wireless products.

“Chris' ability to drive palpable ambition amongst teams is admired; I am confident he will inspire a mindset of resilience and dedication at Untether AI,” said Arun Chetty, Intel Capital Managing Director.

Driving profit & loss and strategy across engineering, products, customers, and ecosystem partnerships, he grew Intel’s largest business line to over $25 billion.

Walker also led from concept through scale the transformation of laptop innovation through Project Athena and the creation of the Intel Evo platform.

“Chris brings unique and unparalleled leadership experience in delivering innovative solutions and results at the highest levels of scale with partners,” said Dr Shaygan Kheradpir, senior advisor to Tracker Capital and the technology team lead at Cerberus Capital Management.