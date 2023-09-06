Totogi launches Whoosh! its A2P API portfolio of solutions

Whoosh! delivers a unique set of A2P APIs that serve as a plug-and-play replacement for Twilio APIs that requires only requires users to modify a few lines of code in the Twilio software development kits in order to switch over.

As a result, existing codebases and traffic are instantly rerouted to Totogi's APIs. Using Whoosh! telcos can now monetise the APIs just as Twilio does, but with the added advantage of keeping the traffic within their network.

"This is the wakeup call operators have been waiting for," said Danielle Royston, acting CEO of Totogi.

"Twilio may have won the first round, but Whoosh! levels the playing field. We offer 100% Twilio-compatible A2P APIs that make it effortless for developers to switch. It's time for operators to seize this pivotal moment and reclaim their strategic position with enterprise customers. The future is here, and it starts with Whoosh!"

Just last month, Totogi in collaboration with AWS and Tech Mahindra, successfully demonstrated a cloud-native 5G, private enterprise network with multi-tenant charging capabilities.

The solution used Totogi’s Charging-as-a-Service to show how mobile network operators can offer enterprise customers the ability to quickly deploy an affordable private network combined with access to carrier-grade charging functionality.

With Totogi’s Charging-as-a-Service operators can enable enterprises to charge their end users for network usage on their PEN.