Quantum Science eyes expansion with new hire

Saf Malik
September 04, 2023 12:18 PM
Quantum Science, the infrared quantum dot (QD) technology expert company, has appointed Shimura Masayuki as its new commercialisation director as the business looks to expand in international semiconductor markets.

Masayuki will oversee Quantum Science’s commercialisation activities to drive further growth for its QD materials.

Based in Japan, Masayuki will bring a wealth of experience to Quantum Science, including more than 40 years of expertise in CMOS image sensor design, camera system development and new imaging technology research.

Before joining the firm, he held senior leadership positions at leading companies including Sony Semiconductor Solutions, Huawei and SK Hynix.

Dr Hao Pang, CEO and Founder of Quantum Science, said: “Shimura-san’s experience means he has an excellent understanding of our customers and markets.

“He will make an invaluable addition to our team. As INFIQ® infrared QD technology rapidly approaches consumer markets, appointing a commercialisation director with the level of expertise that Mr Masayuki has underlines our commitment to providing the best in QD materials, technologies and solutions for our valuable customers and I know he will excel in driving growth for the business.”

The appointment follows the expansion of Quantum Science’s operations in Japan last year when the business signed a distribution deal with Nishimura Chemitech.

Mr Masayuki said: “I am delighted to join Quantum Science as Commercialisation Director at such an exciting time for the company.

“With the world-changing opportunities that INFIQ® QDs will bring to imaging and sensing markets, the opportunities for commercial development are significant.

“I’m looking forward to working with the rest of the team that has made Quantum Science a world leader in its field, and to helping the business grow and build upon its existing achievements.”

