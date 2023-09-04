Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Jio in talks to raise $2bn for 5G gear

Saf Malik
September 04, 2023 11:54 AM
Share
Mukesh Ambani.jpg

Reliance Jio is in talks to raise up to US$2 billion in offshore loans to buy Ericsson 5G equipment according to a report from the Economic Times.

The report indicates that BNP Paribas will provide US$1.9-$2 billion to the operator over a nine month period, during which Jio will pay back Ericsson, BNP and other banks.

The Economic Times did not mention the amounts that it would pay back or whether BNP would be acting on behalf of a consortium.

Jio has also been in loan talks to help finance the rollout, with reports linking it with Nokia.

The company recently announced that it has more than 50 million 5G subscribers, around nine months after launching the service.

Mukesh Ambani, head of Reliance Industries told shareholders during an annual meeting this week that Jio 5G is already present in over 96% of the census towns in India.

“And we’re on track to cover the entire country by December this year,” he said.

“This makes Jio 5G the fastest-ever 5G rollout of this scale anywhere in the world.”

Tags

News News5GInfrastructure and NetworksInvestment & Finance
SM
Saf Malik
Reporter
More from across our site
Load More
capacity_logo_banner.png

Capacity Magazine

Subscribe to Capacity Magazine today for coverage of the key trends and technologies that drive the global carrier industry.
Subscribe