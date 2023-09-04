Virtus launches €3bn Wustermark data centre campus project

Located in the municipality of Wustermark, just 30km from Brandenburger Tor in Berlin and 12km from Berlin’s city limits, this new facility is the latest in mega scale data centre capacity for cloud and AI in Europe, with a unique approach to sustainable power, waste heat re-use and technology.

"The Virtus Wustermark Campus is a shining example of the positive impact that future-oriented partnerships can have on our community,” said Holger Schreiber, Mayor of Wustermark.

“This particular engagement not only demonstrates technological innovation, but also shows the potential for sustainable economic growth. It brings significant opportunities for the high-tech industry, our community of Wustermark, and the entire Havelland region.”

Spanning a 350,000 square metre footprint, phase I of the Virtus Wustermark campus is due to be completed by 2026, boasting 300MW of incoming power across two campus locations.

Once operational, the Virtus Wustermark Campus is due to become one of Europe’s largest green data centre campuses. The project includes a strategic collaboration with the country’s grid operator to use renewable energy at a key renewable energy grid supply point, in line with Virtus' goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2030.

"This ambitious undertaking is Virtus' second site in the Berlin Brandenburg region and follows hot on the heels of the announcement of our Berlin Marienpark Campus in May 2023,” said Christina Mertens, Vice president of business development, EMEA.

“It shows our commitment to sustainable innovation and dedication to meeting the evolving cloud and AI needs of our customers with another campus powered by cost efficient renewable energy, capable of growing to massive scale. As we take this step, we are proud to contribute to the vibrant data centre landscape of Berlin Brandenburg and reinforce our position as an industry leader, continuing our journey as a catalyst for transformative change."

Situated adjacent to a major sub-station, the campus capitalises on electrical coupling to some of the largest contiguous onshore wind farms in the country that contribute to its power supply.

Using the latest technologies, the campus delivers the needed scale and flexibility to meet the demands of new AI and machine learning workloads.

As part of the development, Virtus will make the waste heat of the campus available to the local municipality and support their ambitious project to deliver a future district heating distribution network for Wustermark.