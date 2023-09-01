Ericsson launches first 5G SA network in Denmark

In September 2020, TDC NET went live with the first non-standalone (NSA) 5G network in Denmark, which worked alongside the existing 4G infrastructure provided by Ericsson.

The transition from NSA to a 5G SA network is enabled thanks to the unique properties of Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G core solution.

Going live with 5G SA signals major overall progress in TDC NET’s technological transformation as it adopts cloud-native software architecture, leading to fast and reliable service innovation for subscribers with service providers.

Niclas Backlund, country manager for Ericsson Denmark says: “With the 5G Standalone network, we are now able to accelerate the Danish 5G ecosystem and provide a world-class mobile network with a range of new opportunities for consumers and businesses by enabling slicing, and thereby providing service differentiation.

“By modernising legacy networks and then upgrading to 5G, communication service providers can lower operating costs thanks to greater energy efficiency and thus reduce total cost of ownership.

“And, at the same time, they can future-proof their networks for anticipated higher capacity needs and offer customers value through new services and capabilities.”

One of the key benefits of 5G SA is the improved speed capabilities. Over a 5G SA network, the two companies have already achieved 7Gbps downlink peak throughput in a live site environment that has been equipped with Ericsson Radio System products supporting millimetre wave and mid-band spectrum.

5G is also the most energy-efficient mobile technology yet. It can deliver faster data rates than 4G, reducing the energy consumed per transmitted gigabyte.

This was proven during Tour de France 2022 in Copenhagen. A 5G trial using Ericsson Massive MIMO radios on 5G TDD (time division duplex) spectrum could deliver up to 13 times more data with the same energy consumption compared to LTE FDD (frequency division duplex).

The 5G SA deployment in TDC’s commercial network is expected to contribute to the service provider’s roadmap towards Net Zero emissions by 2030.