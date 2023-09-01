PTI closes acquisition of 1,978 tower sites in France

Specifically, PTI has closed two transactions totally 1,978 sites located across very dense urban areas in France.

The first saw the acquisition of 1,226 sites hosting French telco, SFR through a subsidiary wholly owned by PTI. The second saw the expansion of Phoenix France Infrastructures 2, a subsidiary of PTI, through the addition of 752 sites hosting Bouygues Telecom.

"With these transactions, PTI diversifies its portfolio across France with sites located all over the country, including major cities to better serve the populations with strong wireless connectivity,” said Dagan Kasavana, CEO of PTI.

“France is one of the most dynamic telecom markets in Europe and PTI's growth will continue facilitating coverage deployments for all French wireless operators across the country. We are pleased to have collaborated with the professionals at Cellnex, Bouygues Telecom and SFR on these transactions."

The news forms a key part of PTI's plans to expand in France and supporting the mobile network operators and the accelerating demand for reliable connectivity in densely populated areas.

The addition of these recent acquisitions, along with its previously announced build program, PTI will own over 3,600 sites in France and is on course to own and operate over 5,000 sites within the next two years. This makes France PTI's largest market across its 21 markets globally, based on number of sites.

"These various transactions continue to strengthen PTI's commitment to France and the European market,” said Tim Culver, executive chairman of PTI.

“We are excited to continue to expand our relationship with our customers and pursue the implementation of our business model in France which will be a catalyst for improved coverage for all carriers."