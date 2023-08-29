EcoDataCenter appoints new CEO from Ericsson

Sweden-headquartered EcoDataCenter has hired a new CEO from Erricson to replace outgoing Dan Andersson.

Anderson, who has been employed at EcoDataCenter since 2018 and in the role of CEO since the beginning of 2022, will be succeeded by Peter Michelson, who most recently served as the head of Ericsson's global cloud and IT business.

“EcoDataCenter is on an inspiring journey of high growth and has quickly taken a place in the international arena. The company is well positioned to take a leading role in the green transition driven by digitalisation,” Michelson said.

The company was founded in 2014 and employs 50 people according to its website. It owns 3 data centres, based in Falun, Stockholm and Pitea, with a project to build a fourth launched in April 2023.

The newest data centre, named EcoDataCenter 2, will be based in Östersund and like its other data centre’s be built entirely with wood. It will be 100% powered by renewable energy, and the waste heat will be used to contribute to food production.

Michelson takes charge as EcoDataCenter has raised an investment of EUR 448 million through its owner Areim, an independent Nordic fund manager and property owner.

The funds will be deployed to enable the company’s expansion as the growth of AI has increased the demand for its services.

“Peter has qualified expertise in infrastructure and digitalisation and extensive leadership experience in international environments. We are happy and grateful to welcome Peter to our fast-growing company,” said Lars Pettersson, chairman of the board of EcoDataCenter.

Petterson also thanked Anderson on behalf of himself and the company’s board.

The switch to EcoDataCenter marks the first time Michelson has worked for a company other than Ericsson this century, as he joined in 1999 as a part of the global management program.

Since then, he has held roles in management across the company, heading up teams in marketing, business development and business units.