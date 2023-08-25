Arrcus expands its presence into the Japanese networking market

These partnerships build on the recent investment by Hitachi Ventures in Arrcus as well as Arrcus’ collaboration on the SRv6 MUP initiative with SoftBank.

"We are thrilled to witness the rapid adoption of Arrcus’ networking solutions in Japan for 5G and data centre routing and switching built on our industry-leading ArcOS platform and are excited to launch our partnerships with ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation, NESIC and APRESIA," said Shekar Ayyar, chairman and CEO of Arrcus.

"As we continue to revolutionise networking infrastructure, our focus remains on delivering cost-effective and highly performant networking solutions."

Arrcus delivers software-driven network infrastructure solutions for routing and switching that enable telco/5G, cloud, and enterprise customers to build and operate their networks and data centres in a cost-effective and easily programmable way.

Partnerships with leading Japanese solution providers build on the foundation that Arrcus has been creating with Japanese customers like SoftBank.

The collaboration with SoftBank has resulted in significant advancements in 5G with SRv6 Mobile User Plane (MUP) technology enabling the creation of new solutions for the market that are currently in commercial field trials.

“ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation is pleased to work with Arrcus which leads the Open Networking momentum in this era," added Yasuhiko Terada, senior managing executive officer, COO, Telecommunication Group.

"ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation with Arrcus provides good solutions and support, which is for flexible services and for innovative ideas, to the Japanese customers including telco and service providers.”

The company also delivers highly scalable data centre switching and routing solutions that empower modern businesses.

In addition, the Arrcus FlexMCN solution meets multi-cloud networking requirements, enabling management of diverse hyperscaler and private cloud environments for businesses.