Huawei, Ericsson sign long-term patent agreement

This includes 3GPP, ITU, IEEE and IETF standards for 3G, 4G and 5G cellular technologies.

The agreement covers companies’ sales of network infrastructure and consumer devices, granting both parties global access to each other’s patented, standardised technologies.

"We are delighted to reach a long-term global cross-licensing agreement with Ericsson," said Alan Fan, head of Huawei's intellectual property department.

"As major contributors of standard essential patents (SEPs) for mobile communication, the companies recognise the value of each other's intellectual property, and this agreement creates a stronger patent environment.

“It demonstrates the commitment both parties have forged that intellectual property should be properly respected and protected."

Over the past 20 years, Huawei says it has been a major contributor to mainstream ICT standards including those for cellular, Wifi and multimedia codecs.

The firm notes that it topped the European Patent Office’s applicant ranking for a number of patent applications filed with 4,505 applications.

"Our commitment to sharing leading technological innovations will drive healthy, sustainable industry development and provide consumers with more robust products and services," added Fan.