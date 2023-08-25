Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Huawei, Ericsson sign long-term patent agreement

Saf Malik
August 25, 2023 10:55 AM
Share
Huawei.jpg

Huawei and Ericsson have signed a long-term patent cross-licensing agreement that covers patents essential to a range of standards.

This includes 3GPP, ITU, IEEE and IETF standards for 3G, 4G and 5G cellular technologies.

The agreement covers companies’ sales of network infrastructure and consumer devices, granting both parties global access to each other’s patented, standardised technologies.

"We are delighted to reach a long-term global cross-licensing agreement with Ericsson," said Alan Fan, head of Huawei's intellectual property department.

"As major contributors of standard essential patents (SEPs) for mobile communication, the companies recognise the value of each other's intellectual property, and this agreement creates a stronger patent environment.

“It demonstrates the commitment both parties have forged that intellectual property should be properly respected and protected."

Over the past 20 years, Huawei says it has been a major contributor to mainstream ICT standards including those for cellular, Wifi and multimedia codecs.

The firm notes that it topped the European Patent Office’s applicant ranking for a number of patent applications filed with 4,505 applications.

"Our commitment to sharing leading technological innovations will drive healthy, sustainable industry development and provide consumers with more robust products and services," added Fan.

Tags

News NewsESG
SM
Saf Malik
Reporter
More from across our site
Load More
capacity_logo_banner.png

Capacity Magazine

Subscribe to Capacity Magazine today for coverage of the key trends and technologies that drive the global carrier industry.
Subscribe